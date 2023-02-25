By any account, Cydney Stables is a busy university student. She is the president of the Agricultural Business Club, has four majors, and is active in sports at a small private university in southern Iowa.

The fifth generation of dairy farmers in Oregon and national FFA award winner has outstanding leadership qualities, said Max Pitt, the faculty leader of Graceland University’s ag club in Lamoni, Iowa.

Stables said her high school basketball coach in Oregon encouraged her to choose this Iowa college where she also competitively golfs when not working on her majors in agricultural business, business administration, economics and communications.

Some of the reasons Graceland students say they chose a private university to study agriculture include liking the individual attention at a small school, community spirit, clubs and activity opportunities and employability upon graduation.

Graduates are quick to find jobs in agricultural input sales including seed, chemicals and equipment. Some become grain buyers. One works with solar systems used in hog farms, and some work on family operations, Pitt said.

“There are small schools like us in the ag space. Other (larger and well-known) ag schools have made space for us to be relevant,” said Mark Jenner, Director of Agribusiness at Greenville University in western Illinois.

Purdue University’s 2020-2025 employment summary shows they aren’t graduating enough people to fill the needs of agriculture, Jenner said.

It take a variety of schools to fill the needs the agricultural industry. Community colleges are good at vocational agriculture and teaching people to farm, as well as feeding students to other schools for further education, Jenner said. Four-year universities graduate professional students ready to change the future. And other schools prepare graduates to be valuable in the workforce.

“We do what we do well,” said Jenner.

Why a small private school?

At Graceland University, many students are involved in some performance activity, have multiple majors and have aspirations for careers in agriculture and business, Pitt said.

Adrian Gatlin, an athlete from Louisiana, is on both the football and track teams. His background was more urban, but he took an agriculture class in high school and it interested him. He was hooked once he arrived in Iowa.

“The first class opened my mind and gave me a new point of view,” he said of the class taught by Pitt.

Unlike some of his classmates, Justin McCaulley chose Graceland because it is close to home, where his family raise Angus cattle. Even with a double major in agricultural business and business management, he makes time to help at the home farm and is active on the Iowa Corn Advisory Team.

“He is quiet, but he’ll come out flying,” said Pitt. He’s the top salesman at the boot outfitter where he works, and has the qualities of a leader, his professor said.

Kyle Muñoz, who hails from White Oak, Texas, with computer science and multiple business majors, said visiting a goat farm this semester was a highlight for him. He liked it so much, he made a return visit.

It was Jairus Davis’ FFA instructor/ag teacher who first knew the Iowa native would be a good fit for Graceland.

“His ag instructor called and said,’ I want you guys to have this student’,” Pitt said of the FFA star.

Brenee Barrett kept getting recruitment emails at home in the Bahamas to play soccer at Graceland.

“I answered so they’d stop sending me emails,” Barret said with a big smile.

Coincidentally, Barrett’s mom was an agricultural business major here and Barrett’s dad has an agricultural background in Jamaica. Barrett hopes to work in wildlife conservation and natural resources.

Noah Hughes, who grew up on a small row-crop farm in Missouri, says he likes the individual attention from teachers, the tutoring options and help from the Writing Center.

“Peer tutoring all offers lots of opportunities,” Stables agreed.

Likewise, students come from diverse backgrounds at Dordt University in the northwest corner of Iowa. Some students want to work in small, community supported agriculture settings and others come from a dairy farm with 30,000, dairy cows.

“It’s not one size fits all,” said Gary De Vries, the university’s agriculture department chair.

Students also bring a diverse group of experiences. Some live close enough to home to work at the family farm, while about half of the students are from more than 400 miles away. California is home to the most out-of-staters with Michigan, Washington and Minnesota likely all tied for second, DeVries said.

Graceland also offers a rodeo program and an opportunity to try new farm equipment and practices on test plots. This includes trying out the drill combine, a newly patented piece of equipment used to plant cover crops at the same time as harvesting corn or soybeans.

Pitt and his students are in the first year of a three-year grant to continue to improve the prototype with funding through the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

Such in-depth knowledge and enthusiasm draw students to private colleges.

“International students get excited about learning to speak the language of agriculture,” Jenner said. Students at Greenville come from as far away as Mexico and Brazil.

Greenville students get to work with this self-described “manure visionary.” Jenner holds three graduate degrees in manure management.

Jenner also has consulted with biomass companies in California, worked on global forecasts for international agricultural companies, served as a University of Missouri Extension educator, worked for the American Farm Bureau Federation and holds a PhD in ag economics. Jenner is also currently revising a popular agri-business textbook. He said he could work for a famous agricultural university, but believes this private faith-based school, working with these students, is the place for him.

Dordt University’s mission is to use a Biblical foundation where students combine theoretical knowledge and applied experience to honor God through service and leadership in agriculture. Topics like sustainability are interwoven through all the subjects taught with a Christian perspective, De Vries said.

More than one-third of the students are ag business majors, almost one-third are animal science majors and the remainder have general studies majors, taking courses that suit their interests and career aspirations.

Students work on the northwest Iowa school’s 340-acre farm, greenhouse and in the new monoslope beef barn that was just dedicated in October. Half of the building is dedicated to backgrounding dairy heifers because there is so much to learn in that process. Students get first-hand experience with embryo transfers and pregnancy checks, for example.

Next year the university’s Stewardship Center and Dordt Farm is adding a new livestock building to be used for multiple science programs.

Another big draw for Dordt University students is competing in the National Professional Agricultural Student Organization activities. The school’s PAS team of 29 students tackles challenges in agricultural business, crops, precision ag and livestock, he said. The competitions include a test, an individual study case, a team study and a current topic challenge, he said.

At these universities, “the emphasis is on being relevant. It’s experiential learning,” Jenner said.

At A Glance

Three Midwest private universities have active agricultural programs. All have at or near 100% job placement, attract students from out of state and have a faith component. They all offer hands-on opportunities for students and have about a 15-1 student to teacher ratio.

Dordt University

Established: 1955

Religious affiliation: Christian Reformed Church

Number of students in ag majors: 145-150

Location: Sioux Center in Iowa’s northwest corner

Chair of Ag Department: Gary De Vries

Greenville University

Former name: Greenville College (1892–2017)

Religious affiliation: Free Methodist

Number of ag students: 30 students

Location: Greenville, Western Illinois

Director of Agribusiness: Mark Jenner

Graceland University

Former names: Graceland College (1895–2000)

Religious affiliation: Community of Christ

Number of ag students: 30 students

Location: Lamoni, Southern Iowa bordering Missouri

Agricultural Business Club lead: Max Pitt