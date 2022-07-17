Reality of war shared by Ukrainian ag journalists

BREDSTEN, Denmark — While U.S. farmers are feeling the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in higher fertilizer and fuel prices, Ukrainian economist and agricultural journalist Iurii Mykhailov’s whole life has changed.

The freelance journalist, who is covering agriculture during the war for publications worldwide including the United States, had a small reprieve from the war-torn country while attending the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists Congress in Bredsten, Denmark, June 27 to July 2.

He and fellow agricultural journalist Larysa Guk shared their emotional stories with ag reporters from around the world at the opening night of the congress.

As Guk related the conditions in her homeland, she fought back tears.

“Farmers just want to grow bread,” said Guk, who writes for the monthly magazine Agro Perspectiva in Ukraine. “Ukrainian farmers need support.”

The two journalists had traveled by bus 18 hours from Kyiv into Poland for a flight to continue their trip to Denmark.

“No planes are flying in the Ukraine,” Mykhailov said.

Grain stuck

Getting grain out of the country remains an almost insurmountable task. The ports are all closed and the seas mined. About 20 million tons of grain intended for export are stuck.

“Ukrainian ports are completely blocked, some destroyed,” Mykhailov said.

Before the war, 94% of grain was exported by sea. Now the only options are railroad or truck, he said.

Both of those options present obstacles including infrastructure issues with destroyed bridges and roads, Mykhailov said.

Rail lines in Ukraine and Europe are of a different gauge, so the rail cars can’t directly run from Ukraine to Europe. The grain would have to be transferred from one rail car to another. And Ukrainian trucks are too wide on roads in Romania and Moldova.

Other regulations, which require two Ukrainian drivers who can speak a foreign language and limitations on time out of the country, also make transportation a challenge.

“If the blockage continues, big amounts of grain will not be exported. The next growing season is in jeopardy,” Mykhailov said. “It will have a huge impact on the world.”

In another presentation, Henning Otte Hansen, senior advisor for the Department of Food and Resource Economics, said he believes the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on world food supply to be a short-term crisis. He said he the world impact is a price bubble of three to four years.

“I may be naïve,” he said.

Many dairies and other livestock farms in Denmark usually employ Ukrainian workers and are feeling their absence, according to many Danes leading farm tours.

Scenes of destruction

Mykhailov described the scenes of destruction in Ukrainian fields during an interview with Illinois Farmer Today.

When asked if the stories of landmines in rural fields or a bomb hitting a tractor are true, Mykhailov simply pulls out his phone to show photos of such scenes.

“The war is absolute evil,” he said. “A lot of people of lost their homes, their lives, their families. Russia will not stop voluntarily.”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko claimed on Twitter over the weekend of July 9 that Russian forces are systematically destroying crop fields by setting fire to them, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging reported.

Guk still cringes when she relates seeing explosions on the first day of the invasion in February.

As for a message to American farmers, Mykhailov said, “We want to thank the people around the world for support” and “Pray for us.”