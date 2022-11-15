Record low Mississippi River affects prices

Editor’s note: The following was written by Shawn Arita, Vince Breneman, Seth Meyer and Brad Rippey with the USDA Office of the Chief Economist for the University of Illinois farmdoc daily website Nov. 2.
A multi-year drought beginning in 2020 has led to record low levels in the Mississippi Basin.
As river levels fall, barge operators must reduce the draft, and thus the load of each barge. In addition, as the channels narrow, operators must also reduce the size of the tow (the number of barges lashed together). This of course increases the cost of transportation down the Mississippi River system.
Historically, barge rates have hovered around $20 per a ton. In the beginning of September, as the Mississippi River began to fall to record-low levels and closures and disruptions started to mount, barge rates rapidly began increasing. The St. Louis barge spot rate hit a record $106 per ton during the week of Oct. 11. This spot rate had eased slightly during the second week of October, however, it picked up once again during the most recent week of Oct. 25 rising to $88 per ton.
In USDA-AMS barge movement data, we observe that the number of grain barges being unloaded in New Orleans through September and October was down significantly, approximately 20-30% lower than recent years.
Tonnage movement has been even weaker. Since the beginning of September, tonnage going through Mississippi Lock-27, Ohio Lock-52 and Arkansas Lock-1 were down significantly, more than 40% lower than recent years. The more significant decline observed in tonnage would be consistent with reports of how barges have been forced to reduce draft.
Tonnage appears to have picked up in early October following reports of river reopening and easing of backlogs, but the most recent report (week of Oct. 22), slowed down again relative to the three-year average.
We note that it is not easy to identify the impacts of the low Mississippi River issues on grain barge movements. For instance, while we do see a significant slowdown in September, the slowing pace started declining back in August prior to the surge in barge rates. There could be other factors leading to the lower barge movement, such as grain supply and demand conditions.
The barge disruptions come at a particularly bad time for U.S. soybeans. We are currently in the key seasonal period to export soybeans (60% of our exports occur during the October-January window). The vast majority of U.S. soybean exports get shipped out through the Gulf port, 94% of which rely on the Mississippi River barge system to get to Louisiana.
For farmers, a key concern of the low Mississippi River issues is the impact it is having on the basis — the difference between the price paid to producers in a local market and the price of nearby futures contracts listed at the Chicago Board of Trade. A transportation disruption such as the one we are experiencing now will weaken the basis if it increases shipment cost (either through higher barge rates or forcing local elevators to use alternative costlier shipment options), leading purchasers to reduce their cash market bids.
Typically, at this time of year, inland soybean cash prices along the river carry a basis of -20 cents per bushel. The Gulf always carries a premium relative to Chicago given its export location. Historically, the Gulf basis hovers around +60 cents per bushel at this time of year.
The basis in the Gulf and interior markets were both elevated through the summer, likely due to expected strong export demand. Since August, soybean basis in the interior markets sharply deteriorated. Basis typically falls as we approach harvest (historically about 30-40 cents per bushel from August to end of September), however, this decline was much sharper than usual — a swing of approximately $2 per bushel in interior basis and coinciding with the disruption along the river and surging barge rates.
In contrast the soybean basis in the Gulf remained strong and surged further, reaching a record $3 per bushel, subsiding more recently to $2.25 per bushel. The Mississippi River issues have led to an extreme divergence between the Gulf and the inland basis along the river ($3 per bushel), a reflection of the high cost of getting grain down the river and the strong premium to be had at the Gulf.
The impact on corn basis has been similar but less severe than soybeans. Corn is relatively less dependent upon exports (16% of U.S. production exported vs. 43% for soybeans). Relative to corn, there are more marketing opportunities for ethanol and feed that are not available to soybeans.
Further, while soybeans are heading towards the peak shipment season, this is generally the low point of the year of corn shipments out of the Gulf.
Nevertheless, we are still seeing extreme divergence between the corn basis and inland markets. Corn basis in the Gulf reached almost $2 per bushel, the highest basis since 2000. Currently the difference between Gulf and inland basis is $2 per bushel.
The Mississippi River issues are also leading to challenges for fertilizers and other inputs that are shipped up river from the Gulf. Right now is not necessarily a pivotal time for fertilizer imports from the Gulf. Most nitrogen fertilizer is imported through the spring and the vast majority of potash gets railed in from Canada.
However, a significant portion of imported DAP and MAP fertilizer is needed through the fall. Approximately 25-40% of U.S. consumption of DAP and MAP moves through the Mississippi and about a third of urea consumption.
Similar to grains, we have seen an emerging disconnect in prices interior and the Gulf, with higher prices up river relative to down river. While DAP prices quoted out of the Gulf have fallen
$30-$40 per mt since September, prices up river have increased $10-$30 per mt. Urea Gulf prices have fallen by about $100 per mt, whereas prices up river have fallen by only half that.
This widening price premium suggests farmers may be paying $50 more per mt than what they would have been paying before the barge disruption issue.
When will the situation normalize? We would expect the disruption to ease as rains start filling the depleted river.