Regenerative ag students combine theory, practice

DOWNS, Ill. — Ariana McCann, originally from California and studying fine arts and illustration, said she is now on the path to the career she wants as a Heartland Community College agricultural student.

Her classroom on Sept. 12 was in the fields, hoop houses and specialty buildings on the farm of Ken Myszka, a regenerative farmer and restaurateur with Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group in central Illinois.

“I’m eating it all up,” McCann said on the tour that was part of the college’s regenerative agriculture class.

John White, who was auditing the class, is already a working farmer. He grows corn and soybeans and is in the second year of transitioning some of his land in nearby New Holland, Illinois, to organic.

“We’re learning a lot about local food systems,” he said.

White’s own operation in Logan County includes livestock and pasture. He listened with interest as Myszka toured the group through the fields and explained how the pigs and chickens and other livestock are integrated into the veggies and other food crop production.

“It is wonderfully diverse, it takes a lot of work to do this,” said Talon Becker, a University of Illinois commercial ag educator.

Becker said he was impressed with Myszka’s knowledge of both the food and farming industries. The farm also includes an events venue, lodging for wedding and other overnight guests, a store and food processing facilities.

“This semester we’re focusing more on the importance of community — and the farm’s role in it — and even more on resiliency, such as increasing diversity as a way to address increasing stresses from climate change and other challenges that stress our farms and food system today,” said Dave Bishop, the regenerative ag teacher leading the tour.

Heartland Community College was the first college in Illinois to offer a certificate program in regenerative agriculture, he said.

The first graduates of the new regenerative ag certificate program graduated in 2021, said Miranda Buss, HCC Agriculture Program Coordinator and professor at the community college.

Regenerative agriculture is one of four ag certificates at the college including agriculture business, agronomy and precision agriculture, with more on the way, she said.

The college’s ag programs are growing in conjunction with the planned $23.5 million new agriculture complex to be constructed on the campus in Normal, Illinois.

Bishop said he sees increased interest in regenerative farming from other colleges and universities as well, such as the Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative at the University of Illinois and the Diverse Corn Belt Project getting underway at Purdue University in Indiana, University of Illinois and Iowa State University.

“All are very encouraging from my perspective,” said Bishop, who used regenerative techniques for years on his Atlanta, Illinois, farm before becoming an instructor in the new college program.

The six core principles of regenerative agriculture are:

Understanding the context of your farm operation

Minimizing soil disturbance

Maximizing crop diversity

Keeping soil covered

Maintaining living roots year round

Integrating livestock