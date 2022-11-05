Republicans hope to make modest gains in Illinois

In a state that has become solidly blue, Illinois Republicans have muted expectations this election year.

The gubernatorial race has an agricultural back story in that the Republican nominee, Darren Bailey, is a full-time farmer. Bailey grows corn and soybeans on his farm in Xenia, in Clay County.

He is a state senator who also served a term as a state representative. Most pundits give him little chance of unseating incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel chain with wealth estimated at more than $3 billion, has spent millions on his own campaign.

“Gov. Pritzker has been considered a competent, solid governor. Some Republicans have even said nice things about him, which is unusual,” said John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. “Some say a moderate Republican may have given him a run for his money, but Bailey has run a very uneven race.

“He’s spent a lot of time explaining his positions, and has been extremely critical of the city of Chicago, which he has called a ‘hell hole.’ Maybe some people agree with that, but it’s not good politics to run against not only the largest city in the state, but the most politically vibrant city. It seems like an unnecessary diversion.”

Polls show Pritzker with a double-digit lead over Bailey.

Nationally, Illinois continues to bleed representation, losing a congressional seat following the results of the 2020 census. The number has fallen from 18 to 17 since the last election. Three decades ago, there were 24 congressional districts in the state.

The 2020 congressional map favored Democrats 13-5 over Republicans. Democrats are likely to retain large majorities in both the state and federal legislative bodies, but Republicans could trim that margin, according to Shaw, who heads up the institute founded by former senator and presidential candidate Paul Simon. It is located on the Carbondale campus of Southern Illinois University.

“In the Illinois General Assembly, Democrats are likely to have pretty strong majorities, but there is a strong likelihood Republicans will pick up seats in the House and Senate and maybe one or two in the U.S. Congress that were not anticipated,” Shaw said.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi, is widely expected to keep her seat. Salvi’s candidacy has drawn little interest — and funding — from the national GOP.

“The Republican nominee has been considered a very substantial underdog, so this race has gotten very little attention in Illinois and across the country,” Shaw said.

Republicans do have some hopes of gaining in the state’s congressional makeup. The majority Democratic Party re-drew the electoral map following the redistricting required by the census results. But there is a possibility one district — the 13th District, which now stretches from East St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana — may not remain in Democratic hands, Shaw said.

Democrats are hoping to defeat U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis by redrawing the map. Davis, who previously represented the 15th District, is in a close race against Democrat Betsy Londrigan.

One constant about Illinois politics is the influence of Chicago. The nation’s third-most populous city — along with its suburbs — makes up the majority of the state’s residents and holds heavy sway. There are instances in past elections in which Democratic gubernatorial candidates lost nearly 100 of the state’s 102 counties but still won the race due to the strength of support in Cook County.

Even so, the GOP has had a presence in the governor’s mansion. Four of the past seven chief executives have been Republicans. But Shaw pointed out that they were considered moderates, unlike Bailey, who holds strong conservative views.

“Not that long ago, this was a vibrant two-party state,” Shaw said.