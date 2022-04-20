School sees success with local food program

LINCOLN, Ill. — On Taco Tuesday at Adams Elementary School, Aleigha Myers picked up her lunch before sitting with her friends at her table.

The lunches this kindergartner receives are different. More than 40% of Aleigha’s meals are from locally raised meat, poultry, grain and veggies.

Myers is one of more than 1,110 students in the Lincoln Elementary School District who eats from-scratch foods for lunch as part of a program.

“In my eight years as superintendent, this is probably the best project I’ve ever been a part of. It’s extremely rewarding to see the benefits for the kids, the parents and the community,” said Lincoln Elementary District 27 Superintendent Kent Froebe.

When the district’s food director, Connie Crawley, first approached him with the idea in 2019, he had some reservations. Froebe needed reassurance it wouldn’t cost more and that the kids would like the food.

The new program has met both those goals. Food costs have gone up slightly since the program started three years ago, “but everything costs more now,” he said.

And, the kids like the food. The children’s excitement was clear the first time they had homemade hamburger patties, Crawley said.

“It takes everybody,” Crawley said, including kitchen staff, custodians, the superintendent, school leaders, teachers, principals, parents, farmers and the community.

The program started with funding available from Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Angela Stoltzenburg, director of community health at the hospital, said all hospitals have funding to attack important health issues in their communities. She encourages others interested in farm-to-school programs to check with local hospitals when seeking funding.

Lincoln Memorial Hospital and Logan County schools were already involved with the federally funded CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) program to teach children about healthy eating and lifestyles.

“The cafeteria is the final frontier,” Stoltzenburg said.

The team got technical support in changing the food offerings from Chef Greg Christian, a sustainable food consultant and founder of Beyond Green in Chicago. He offered advice in finding out what the children are really eating, which included taste tests and checking the garbage to see what food they threw away.

“Chef Greg” also helped adapt for the tastes of central Illinois kids, like including shepherd’s pie and “horseshoes,” two dishes he wasn’t familiar with, on the menu. He soon learned the horseshoe is an open-faced sandwich originating in Springfield, Illinois, which traditionally features thick, toasted bread, a hamburger patty or other choice of meat, French fries, and cheese sauce.

He developed a healthier version. Crawley said it isn’t served all the time, but is a popular treat for students occasionally.

Crawley’s 15-member kitchen staff also learned new skills including knife handling and chopping. Before, products came canned or pre-cut, she said.

Students give input, both good and bad.

“Kids say, ‘It was gross or it was too dry or too cold,’” Crawley said, and her team listens and tries to fix the problems.

This is among many Midwestern schools getting food revamps. For example, a pilot project from 2019 to 2021 in Nebraska brought greenhouse foods to school lunches. In Iowa, the Farm to School Program, mandated by legislation in 2007, has been linking students to farmers for years.

Crawley and Bloomington farmer Mark O’Rourke were both guest speakers at the 2022 Local Food and Farmers Market Conference March 24 in East Peoria.

O’Rourke said he chooses to participate in the farm to school program as it helps to have a reliable customer for his vegetables and it matches with his core beliefs. He grows about 15 acres of produce near Bloomington.

“I’m 40 to 50 miles away from the school. That’s pushing it. I wish was I was closer so the kids could visit our farm,” he said.

It would be easier to sell his crops to Bloomington area schools, but that isn’t an option yet. Local food advocates including Dave Bishop, a retired organic farmer, are active in trying to make that happen.

School sales for a farmer require a good invoicing system, ability to deliver at specified times and flexibility to be competitive with other vendors.

“It’s different, but not that complicated,” O’Rourke said.

Another barrier for some small farms is packaging and processing, he said. O’Rourke likes the idea of the new FarmFED Co-op in Mt. Pulaski, which hopes to provide some aggregation and processing services in the future. Another challenge is that some local farm products are ripe when kids are out of school so processing or freezing options would be an advantage.

Crawley says her ordering system isn’t perfect and sometimes a farmer can’t deliver because of unexpected weather.

“You have to have grace,” she said, and back-up plans.

Switching to local foods isn’t as simple as making local contacts and getting support from a superintendent. Food directors have to follow the federal mandate to buy food at the lowest price available.

Proposed new legislation which would allow food directors to use other criteria than just the lowest price, O’Rourke said. Today for food purchases under $25,000, Crawley is allowed to accept informal bids and consider criteria other than price. Her specifications can include geographical preferences and educational opportunities where children can visit farms, for example.

During one of O’Rourke’s visits to the school, he showed students the fresh produce he was bringing,

“Another time, beef farmers came and ate warm burgers with the kids,” Crawley said.

And sometimes local prices are cheaper. She can buy local Romaine lettuce in season cheaper than long-distance trucked lettuce.

Crawley and her staff did from-scratch lunches through the COVID-19 school disruptions.

It was during the pandemic that Nicole Moore, who works for the Department of Agriculture, saw firsthand the food her children’s school was sending home. After listening to Crawley’s presentation at the local foods event in East Peoria, Moore was encouraged to see if her school district could find a way to serve more local food.

“I’ll have some conversations with the school district,” she said.

