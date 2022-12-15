Sustainability efforts to reach broader audience in documentary

CHICAGO — Sixth-generation farmer Michael Ganschow grew up seeing his father and grandfather as leaders in using conservation practices on the family farm in the rolling hills of Bureau County in northern Illinois.

“I don’t know any different,” he said of his approach to farming when a documentary featuring his family and highlighting Illinois’ progress in reducing nutrient loss debuted at the Illinois Farm Bureau meeting in Chicago Dec. 3.

The hour-long documentary, titled “Sustaining Our Future: A Farm Family Story,” shows how three generations of farmers have approached sustainability. It highlights the role of scientific research in the process.

Ganschow’s grandfather, Dean, was a leader in using conservation practices in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It’s a necessity here with the tough rolling ground,” Ganschow said.

Ganschow and his wife Lindsey and three children live in rural Walnut, Illinois, on a farm with variable soils where nutrient management and conservation continue to be a focus, he said.

“All my life I continued to conserve soil,” he said in a phone interview following the film’s debut.

Ganschow’s conservation practices, including cover crops, terraces, pattern drainage, grass buffers, waterways, variable rate fertilization, split applied nitrogen, and no-till aim to continue to enhance the sustainability of their farm.

Ganschow said his parents were supportive when he asked them to join him in the documentary. Ganschow said his dad, Jim, told him he saw the value of featuring their family “to tell an important story nutrient loss prevention.”

During the filming of the documentary, Jim Ganschow unexpectedly died. The documentary is dedicated in his memory.

The footage follows the Ganschow family’s Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy efforts and provides NLRS progress updates from agriculture researchers.

The NLRS, released by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in July 2015, was implemented to guide wastewater treatment plants and urban and agricultural areas to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in Illinois waterways by 15% by 2025. The eventual target is a 45% reduction in the loss of these nutrients.

“It’s most important to realize the amount to collaboration required,” Ganschow said.

In introducing the documentary at its launch, Richard Guebert Jr., IFB president, said farmers work continuously to find innovative solutions for preserving soil and to protect water quality.

The documentary went live on YouTube on Dec. 3 and will be promoted to television stations and public broadcasters to reach a broader audience, said Sierra Henry, media relations specialist.

Find the trailer and documentary at bit.ly/3UQ05X9.