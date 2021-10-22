Teens spread mental health awareness

HAVANA, Ill. — Madison Hofreiter’s senior year at Havana High School wasn’t what she expected. The on-going pandemic meant “no homecoming, no sports no clubs.” Then tragedy struck with the death of a close friend by suicide.
“The pandemic has been hard for everyone,” she said.
She managed to find hope and joy again by becoming active in suicide awareness prevention efforts and by taking part in a 4-H project targeted to help other teens find hope in the midst of a tough year.
As part of the Mason Federation 4-H’s Joy Project, she created a card, suitable for writing a note to a friend. On the cover she depicts herself in tears wearing a mask with her gradation date of 2021. In the background are blurred back and white images of happier days.
“My senior year wasn’t quite what I wanted it to be, but it taught me a lot,” she said in the card.
She is one of 15 Mason 4-H Federation members, made up of 4-Hers across the county in central Illinois, who participated in the 2021 Joy Project. The project aims at promoting social, emotional, and mental health awareness, with special attention to the teenage community, said Joli Pierson, Mason 4-H program coordinator for University of Illinois Extension.
Project Joy, which started in April, includes note cards with inspirational quotes and videos created by students. Social media, including Instagram and Facebook, were a big part of the efforts.
“Recognizing their own need for confidential and easily accessible mental health resources, the teen group opted to turn their emotional struggles into a positive approach to help others,” Pierson said.
Students gave the cards to people they knew in businesses, teachers, police and other locals in addition to reaching out to other youth to let them know they are not alone, said Pierson.
Things started rolling in November at a Zoom meeting when everyone was still feeling isolated. They were inspired by a 2019 Mason 4-H Federation service project where they had partnered with the Illinois Farm Bureau to take candy and notes to farmers and truckers waiting at the grain elevator.
“I can hardly express how proud I am of this group of teenagers. Admission of their own personal mental health struggles during the pandemic was a great stride for them,” said Pierson. “These teens quickly found a way to turn their own vulnerabilities into an initiative to spread joy and to help others, especially their peers, who they knew were also grappling with the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Skylar Stark, a Havana High School junior, said it was good to be able to help during the pandemic.
“A lot of people were down in the dumps not being able to see their friends,” Stark said.
Her card is a pencil sketch self portrait of her wearing a mask that looks like it has jail bars and a lock.
“I drew what I had been feeling,” she said.
“Sometimes I feel like bursting into tears, but I focus on how thankful I am for my friends and family,” she shared on her card.
“Find your joy. One of mine is my horse Storm,” said Alex Riviere.
Her notecard features a poignant picture of her horse.
”From the moment I laid eyes on her, we bonded,” Riviere said of Storm, who was born in a “really nasty thunderstorm.”
Riviere calls Storm her “rock” and reason to keep fighting.
“I encourage you to find your own rock … whether it’s a hobby, an animal friend, anything where you find joy,” is the message she shared inside her card.
Mason Purtle, who moved from Kansas to Cuba, Ill., said his mother first encouraged him to get involved in 4-H.
“We are not alone,” is his main message.
“I have learned and reminded myself I have a great support system: parents, aunts and uncles, cousins, teacher and classmates. … Always remember you are never alone, you just have to reach out,” Purtle shared on his card with a happy photo of friends and teammates.
“We had lots of positive feedback from the project,” said Hofreiter, the 4-H Federation president. While it was a difficult year, she said, “I watched my community grow and adapt to new changes.”
She is now a Spoon River College student who hopes to be an agricultural teacher in the future. She went beyond the Joy Project and in her own efforts raising awareness and funds in memory of a high school friend who died this year. At Havana’s October Fest, Hofreiter raised $3,000 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The numbers of people being reached by the students’ efforts are notable. Their social media pages had more than 9,000 hits by mid-September, Pierson said.
“More important than the numbers are the people who were encouraged and maybe even led to professional help thanks to this project,” said Anita Wilkinson, Extension communication coordinator.
Riviere said she knew the project would help people.
“I’ve been in their shoes. I know where they are coming from,” she said.
Sharing the joy
Videos created by the 4-H kids in the Joy Project share their mental health stories:
View Libbie Johnson’s at bit.ly/2YNi6xP
View Hannah Hodgson’s bit.ly/2XgIhMw
View Mason Purtle’s at bit.ly/3BLOUFv