Teens spread mental health awareness

HAVANA, Ill. — Madison Hofreiter’s senior year at Havana High School wasn’t what she expected. The on-going pandemic meant “no homecoming, no sports no clubs.” Then tragedy struck with the death of a close friend by suicide.

“The pandemic has been hard for everyone,” she said.

She managed to find hope and joy again by becoming active in suicide awareness prevention efforts and by taking part in a 4-H project targeted to help other teens find hope in the midst of a tough year.

As part of the Mason Federation 4-H’s Joy Project, she created a card, suitable for writing a note to a friend. On the cover she depicts herself in tears wearing a mask with her gradation date of 2021. In the background are blurred back and white images of happier days.

“My senior year wasn’t quite what I wanted it to be, but it taught me a lot,” she said in the card.

She is one of 15 Mason 4-H Federation members, made up of 4-Hers across the county in central Illinois, who participated in the 2021 Joy Project. The project aims at promoting social, emotional, and mental health awareness, with special attention to the teenage community, said Joli Pierson, Mason 4-H program coordinator for University of Illinois Extension.

Project Joy, which started in April, includes note cards with inspirational quotes and videos created by students. Social media, including Instagram and Facebook, were a big part of the efforts.

“Recognizing their own need for confidential and easily accessible mental health resources, the teen group opted to turn their emotional struggles into a positive approach to help others,” Pierson said.