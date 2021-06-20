Tractor collection represents a living history

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. — The rusting hunks of metal crammed into a building on Jerry Miller’s Franklin County farm are more than old tractors. They’re history.

“Real people sat in the seats of those tractors,” he said. “This is how this nation was built. I like the stories behind this stuff as much as anything because they represent real people.”

Miller has been buying tractors — mainly Internationals — off and on since he was in high school. Unlike some collectors, he doesn’t focus on restoring and displaying his machines in parades or at farm shows. He prefers to keep them in the condition in which he found them, for the most part.

“I haven’t painted a tractor in years because I just don’t have time,” said Miller, who farms full time.

His grandfather worked for International for a while, so Miller grew up with a working knowledge of the brand. While most of the machines in the collection carry the Farmall tag, two of them are branded simply as Internationals.

The unusual gets his attention.

“I like things that are unique,” he said as he deftly maneuvered through the building, jam-packed with red iron and some green highlights (he also has a couple of John Deere tractors).

“Like that one over there,” he said, pointing to a 1953 Farmall Super H with a two-row planter attached under the seat. “That one has mounted planters, which are very rare. You don’t see those very often. Most of them were on the back. This one is an unusual setup.”

The planter rig had been mounted on another tractor. The previous owner had removed it and restored the tractor. Miller obtained the same model tractor it had been on and re-mounted it.