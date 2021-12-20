Christmas trees have been part of Dave Phillips’ life since his older brother grew some for a 4-H project when they were kids. Since then, the Phillips Christmas Trees business near Heyworth, Ill., just kept growing, with thousands of trees ready for people to cut these days. No pre-cut trees here — visitors choose, cut and carry the one they want. Phillips, who is also a trucker, opens his McLean County tree farm before Thanksgiving to give military families a chance to get a tree early since many can’t be home at Christmas time.
Tags
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.
Phyllis Coulter
Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.