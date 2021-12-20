 Skip to main content
Tree time
Tree time

Dave Phillips Christmas Trees
Photo by Phyllis Coulter

Christmas trees have been part of Dave Phillips’ life since his older brother grew some for a 4-H project when they were kids. Since then, the Phillips Christmas Trees business near Heyworth, Ill., just kept growing, with thousands of trees ready for people to cut these days. No pre-cut trees here — visitors choose, cut and carry the one they want. Phillips, who is also a trucker, opens his McLean County tree farm before Thanksgiving to give military families a chance to get a tree early since many can’t be home at Christmas time.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

