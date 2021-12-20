Christmas trees have been part of Dave Phillips’ life since his older brother grew some for a 4-H project when they were kids. Since then, the Phillips Christmas Trees business near Heyworth, Ill., just kept growing, with thousands of trees ready for people to cut these days. No pre-cut trees here — visitors choose, cut and carry the one they want. Phillips, who is also a trucker, opens his McLean County tree farm before Thanksgiving to give military families a chance to get a tree early since many can’t be home at Christmas time.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.