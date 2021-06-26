Ultra-runner logs miles on rural roads across Illinois

CORNELL, Ill. — Cat Delheimer competed in horse riding competitions for more than 20 years. She has no horses right now, but she is creative in finding a way to experience the same joy of riding.

Today she is more likely running on rural Livingston County, Illinois, roads as she trains for ultra-running events, helping her husband, Joe, in the fields, cheering on their kids at sporting events and occasionally…sitting on a cow.

Cat (Catherine), her daughter, Sophia, and husband Joe and his three children, Brooklyn, Kaylee and Dylan, became a blended family when the couple married two years ago. Cat quickly adjusted to farm life.

Joe is a fifth-generation farmer who works with his parents, raising crops and Holstein steers for beef. He usually gets the steers from Ohio at about three months old and raises then to about 500 pounds when they are ready for finishing.

There was a lot of demand for their freezer beef during the pandemic, and that market option continues, Joe said.

Cat’s roles on the farm include driving a second planter so corn and soybeans can be planted at the same time, driving a combine at harvest and pitching in with the Holstein steers as needed. She helps treat and vaccinate the cattle, and is good at calming them down. She also is an assistant soccer coach.

Originally from Chicago, Cat’s first choice in animals was horses. She loved competing in dressage, cross country and stadium jumping. A photo of her in competition is displayed prominently in their home today.