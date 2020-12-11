Ups and downs for home-based food producers

Carla Jaquet saw sales of her cottage food products, including jams and pickles, sweeten this summer.

Usually, Jaquet sells most of the products her family grows and makes at their family farm in Whiteside County at farmers markets.

The pandemic closed her usual market, so she so her family quickly upped their presence online.

Her past experience operating a food hub, working for University of Illinois Extension, and the flexibility farmers and small business owners need to survive, have served her well this year.

“I’m grateful to have those skills,” said Jaquet, owner and operator of Wild Hare Farmers.

The common ingredient in all their food is the inclusion of a product grown and or milled in Illinois.

“The majority is grown by us,” she said.

Pumpkins they grown go into pumpkin spice cupcakes, cucumbers become sweet pickle relish and zucchini becomes lemon zucchini bread.

Because the family grows ingredients for their products on the farm, the products can be sold from their farm stand and online, according to Illinois’ food laws. The Cottage Food Law went into effect in January 2012 and was significantly expanded by the Illinois Food Freedom Act in 2017. However, that are some restrictions.

Under the current law, cottage food producers who don’t grow some of their own ingredients can only sell at farmers markets.

“It’s a real problem,” said Molly Gleason, communications director for the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, a local food and farm advocacy group. “It’s especially tough this year.”