Veteran’s business upgrades farm security

MATOON, Ill. — Todd Ratliff’s life is all about making people safe — in the Army, in his business and just walking down the street.

Most recently, he became an instant firefighter.

On March 10, when walking on a street in Windsor, Ratliff and his nephew, also an Army veteran, saw flames on a garage.

Immediately Ratliff grabbed a garden hose and doused the house to save it, while his nephew checked on residents.

The garage and contents were a loss, but Ratliff’s quick action, followed by firefighters finishing the job, saved the house and the family’s belongings, he said.

“I run to the fire,” he said with a shrug. “It’s how we were raised.”

Along with coming from a farm background, Ratliff comes from a family of service. Both his grandfathers served in World War II and his dad in the Korean Conflict. He and his brother served in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and his nephews served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We were all in the Army,” he said.

One of his most memorable Army experiences was in Germany when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989.

He still carries himself like a soldier and finds a place for veterans in his business, Total Home and Farm Video Solutions, based in Mattoon in east central Illinois.

“Veterans during the Vietnam and the Korean Conflict were not taken good care of. My dad is one. He is dying of (exposure to) Agent Orange. People need to remember them,” Ratliff said.

He makes that happen. It may be a simple as driving an Army Jeep in a community parade. Or shooting an extra deer during hunting season to deliver to a veteran who needs some meat.