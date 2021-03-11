Vilsack: USDA will re-examine payment programs

Less than a week after his confirmation, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack spoke online with leaders of the National Farmers Union during their annual convention, promising them “this is going to be a very active and proactive USDA.”

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor who previously served as agriculture secretary for eight years during the Obama administration, told NFU members he expects the USDA to be active on a number of fronts in the Biden administration, citing COVID-19 response, climate, traditional farm programs, renewable fuels and new markets as just some of the areas of emphasis.

“I know that we’ve all gone through a very challenging time with COVID,” he told the group.

Farmers did benefit from the federal government’s COVID-relief payments last year, Vilsack said. But he added the USDA will look at how those payments were distributed to see if it can make any improvements. Over 60% of the payments went to the top 10% of producers, while the bottom 10% of producers received less than 1% of the payments.

While he didn’t promise major changes in the payment structure, Vilsack did say it is important for USDA to see if there is a better way to distribute the money in any future payments.

Climate is another area where Vilsack said early action is likely.

“I intend to be very aggressive,” he told the group, adding that he thinks agriculture is poised to benefit from an emphasis on climate.

“I think we will see some early wins,” he said.

Some of those wins may come in the form of support for renewable fuels. Some may come in funding for conservation programs.