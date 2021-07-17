Beef leader spotlights NCBA’s latest advertising efforts

During his final year of a three-year term, Al Lyman represents Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the Federation of State Beef Councils, the checkoff portion of the National Cattlemen’s Association Board where he serves as vice president.

He grew up on a small cow-calf farm in Benton County, Iowa, and met his future bride, Karen, at Iowa State University. Now they call Illinois home. They raise feeder cattle in Henry County in northwestern Illinois as the fifth generation of her family at Hadley Farms near Cambridge.

IFT: How did you get interested in farming?

LYMAN: I grew up on a small farm, a cow-calf operation in Iowa, and was very involved in 4-H and FFA. I always had a passion for farming. My degree is in agriculture and I met a girl with similar interests.

IFT: Tell us a bit about your farm today.

LYMAN: My wife and I up moved to her family’s farm in 1997 to farm with her father, Warren, until he retired. I learned a lot about farming from both my father, who had a small cow-calf operation and was a high school teacher, and from my father-in-law. We are one of the few cattle feeders left in this area today. Our feed includes ethanol byproducts and corn we grow on the farm. We also sell extra corn to the nearby ethanol plant or river markets.

IFT: How did you first get involved with being part of a statewide beef association?

LYMAN: I was asked to be on the county cattlemen board in Iowa and became president there. Then I was on the Henry County board of the Illinois Beef Association and that led to being on the IBA board in the 2000s. The opportunity to run for a post at the national level came up and I took it. It has been really fulfilling to represent producers at the national level.