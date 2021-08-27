New products, services roll out at farm shows

Farm show season has begun. Agricultural shows and fairs are up and running again, including one of the largest: the Farm Progress Show which will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at the Decatur, Illinois, site.
Of course, I plan to attend that show as well as a few others being held around the Midwest. There’s nowhere else you can see and experience the newest equipment companies have to offer. Actually, many companies focus their efforts on product introductions just for these shows.
This year is no different.
You’ll be able to check out a healthy variety of new and current equipment, attachments and services this year, such as new tractors, sprayers, mowers, windrowers and much, much more. Here are a few:
AGCO is showcasing its newly introduced Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator at farm shows. The new Fendt Rogator offers season-long crop care versatility, providing a single machine for applying liquid or dry crop care products any time: pre-plant, post-emerge, mid-season or late-season, as well as cover-crop seeding or application of nutrients or burndown products in the fall.
At New Holland, the T7 Heavy Duty Tractor with PLM Intelligence joins the lineup of agricultural tractors. With an emphasis on the brand-new Horizon Ultra cab, New Holland now offers even more space, comfort, and connectivity with clean, uncluttered surfaces. You’ll find ergonomically located controls on the new SideWinder Ultra armrest and user-friendly IntelliView 12-inch display.
New John Deere W200 Series Self-Propelled Windrowers feature a new cab and more engine options.
“The W200M and W235M Self-Propelled Windrowers offer a cost-effective option for farmers to consider with an all-new cab and a new lower horsepower option,” says Chase Milem, John Deere hay and forage marketing manager. “Beef and dairy producers will benefit from the W235R and W260R, thanks to a new premium cab loaded with integrated technology and features that provide in-cab adjustments to improve windrow formation and dry down.”
For those of you raising high-value, specialty crops, John Deere is introducing the 6155MH and 6120EH Tractors that deliver M Series Tractor performance and reliability in high-crop configurations.
“The 6155MH and 6120EH are ideal for growers of high-value crops,” says Dennis Ogle, marketing manager for John Deere. “They’re especially effective for field operations such as cultivating, harrowing or spraying, or for pulling harvest trailers. The 6120EH provides up to 30 inches of drawbar ground clearance plus reduced speeds to match the speed of field workers.”
For 2022, Versatile is introducing new DeltaTrack and four-wheel drive models. These tractors include more power, improved features, newly available options and an updated appearance. The new models — 530, 580 and 620 — have a larger cooling package designed to improve airflow and cooling capacity, improved transmission, and advanced hydraulic configuration and options.
Vermeer has introduced four concepts to help producers optimize their hay operations: a patent-pending autonomous bale mover, patent-pending onboard bearing temperature sensors, automated baling assistance technology and Forage Commander –– a field data management app.
The Kioti CX2510 HST Cab compact tractor joins two other models in the CX Series. Here is the same convenience and comfort of the CX Series, with the added perk of a factory-installed full-size cab with air conditioning and heat.
Woods Equipment Company is bringing out two new rear-mount finish mowers: the TurfKeeper standard-duty and TurfKeeper Pro premium-duty. Enhancements include quick-hitch readiness as shipped from the factory and an improved driveline holder for easier attachment. New high-lift blades, under-deck baffling, and a wider discharge outlet combine to provide excellent cut quality.
Tire manufacturers are revealing new products, as well. Check out the new Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel loader tire suited for the most extreme loader applications that require aggressive traction and excellent self-cleaning. The E-4/L-4 dual-rated bias tire combines the tread design of a forestry tire, a wheel loader tire, and an ATV tire all in one. It’s ideally suited for work in challenging, muddy situations.
All this, and I’ve just scratched the surface of all the innovative new products and services being rolled out at farm shows. It’s going to be an exciting fall.
Michael Gustafson has written for and about farm equipment companies, their products and dealerships for more than 40 years, including 25 years with John Deere. He lives on a small acreage in Dennison, Ill.