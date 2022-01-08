Farmdoc economist reviews social media, career highlights

Scott Irwin is a professor and researcher in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he unravels agricultural economics questions.

He is a founding member of the university’s award-winning farmdoc digital product, which distributes ag marketing and management information to farmers and folks in the industry. As an ag economics Twitter celebrity, he has more than 25,000 followers with posts which can ignite debate.

Irwin hails from an Iowa farm, earned his bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University and his master’s and doctorate at Purdue University. His latest endeavor is writing a book that will take readers “Back to the Futures,” expected to be published this year.

IFT: What started your interest in agriculture and economics?

IRWIN: I grew up on a grain and livestock farm in west central Iowa, northwest of Des Moines, in the 1960s and ’70s. I was the only son, and it was assumed I would return to the farm after college. But from a young age I was fascinated by the markets. I would go with my dad to the fields and livestock and we would stop in at the local grain elevator to check the markets. I picked up his interest and it became a template for my professional life.

IFT: What has been a highlight in your career so far?

IRWIN: There are so many highlights, but one is being the director of farmdocs and being here since it started in 1999. When it started, it was a website with links to other websites. I can’t believe it was a new idea then. Its objective was simple — to talk about traditional topics including farm management, finances and crop insurance and put it all in one place. We did that for about 10 years as things changed and people got mobile phones, Google and a 24-hour news cycle. In 2011, we started farmdoc daily. The highest value of our work for society turns out to be what we write, and technology allows us to do that every day. Farmdoc is a team of people with experts who write on relevant subject matters and do the analyses. That’s the magic.