Winter weather in Corn Belt similar to 2021

A warm December led to a cold January in the winter of 2021-22. While the weather may have shaken out a bit differently a year ago, the resulting averages have been somewhat similar, meteorologists say.

“What really stands out comparing the previous winter season to the current season is how warm we were at the start of the year,” said Melissa Widhalm, regional climatologist at the Midwest Regional Climate Center. “In October, November and December of 2021 we were really far above normal across the whole Midwest. In the 2020-21 season we were slightly above average.”

Dan Hicks of Freese-Notis Weather has seen the same thing.

“December was a very warm month compared to normal,” he said. “A lot of the Midwest was 5 to 10 degrees above normal. We’ve seen a big turnaround in January. It’s several degrees below normal in most of the Midwest.”

Though January 2022 was much colder than the previous January, temperatures averaged out over a three-month span were roughly equal this year to 2021, Widhalm said.

One difference is the snow cover in the Midwest. Many regions that usually experience snow events have been spared.

“In terms of moisture, the big story is the snow drought we’re seeing across the central Midwest,” Widhalm said.

“Looking at the 2020-21 season, Iowa was pretty close to normal. Missouri and Illinois were tracking below normal up to this point. We’re seeing a similar trend this year, but across the whole region. Illinois and Indiana are at the epicenter of that snow drought. But in terms of precipitation, they’re not really behind. They’re just getting precipitation in rain instead of snow.”