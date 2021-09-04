International relations key to maintaining demand

The Phase I trade deal between the U.S. and China was signed more than a year and a half ago, which means 2021 is the final guaranteed year for the continued Chinese demand.

As Chad Hart looks to the future, he doesn’t expect much change, but said there is plenty of variability ahead.

“That’s the hardest thing to judge,” said Hart, Extension grain marketing economist with Iowa State University. “Phase 1 was a unique trade deal and it’s with China. We haven’t heard much chatter about any sort of progress toward the deal or waht it might look like.”

China is trying to rebuild its hog herd, meaning there is an added need for feed. That will keep them coming to the global marketplace, but any cutbacks means less demand for U.S. soybean exports leading to lower prices.

Much of the relationship between the U.S. and other countries revolves around trade agreements and who needs what goods. Hart said just because a country can control who buys a good, it’s not necessarily in control.

“It doesn’t have to influence us, but it’s definitely going to,” he said. “As time goes by (countries) have to adapt to what they can do internally and where they can participate globally. That makes them more active in setting up trade relationships with a lot of different countries.”

However, the market has more than the U.S. producing mass quantities of soybeans. South American countries such as Brazil have established themselves as major players in that commodity group, eating into the U.S. demand. With a trade deal, the U.S. can create demand certainty.