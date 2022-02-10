American Heart Association promotes foods for February

For many, Valentine’s Day is a day of love, flowers and candy hearts. While planning that romantic dinner with your partner, there are ways to keep it heart healthy as well.
February is American Heart Month, when the American Heart Association looks to spread the word about heart health. Cathy Lewis, communications specialist with the AHA, said there are simple ways to have a great dinner and stay healthy.
One suggestion she had was to simply slow down and enjoy the meal, rather than eating a lot in one sitting. Eating slower will allow your body to recognize it is full sooner, so people don’t overeat.
“Slow down so your brain can keep up with your stomach,” Lewis said. “Put your fork down between bites and focus on the flavor.”
Another factor to keep in mind is the kinds of food being eaten. She said eating healthier doesn’t necessarily mean dieting or cutting out foods completely, but simply eating different kinds of foods in addition to a normal meal.
“Think lean when it comes to protein,” Lewis said, suggesting people add proteins such as nuts and legumes to their diet along-side meat. “Eating right doesn’t have to be hard or require you to give up all of the foods you love.”
The normal food suggestions are there as well, such as fruits and vegetables along with skinless poultry and leaner cuts of meat. Limiting the sugary drinks, saturated fats and cholesterol, as well as looking at less fatty food products will also improve heart health.
“Watch out for added sugars,” Lewis said. “They add extra calories but no helpful nutrients. Sugar-sweetened beverages and soft drinks are the No. 1 source of added sugars for most of us.”
Cooking at home is a great way to improve a diet, Lewis said, as it is easier to control ingredients and portions. Buy lower-sodium versions of products where possible or find foods with no-salt-added labels, make your own salad dressings or look for whole grains, she said.
“If you can’t find low-sodium or ‘no salt added,’ rinse the contents in a colander under water to wash away some of the salt,” she said. “Use liquid vegetable oils such as canola, corn, olive, safflower, sesame and sunflower oils in place of butter and solid fats when possible.”
One effort she suggested for families introducing fruits and vegetables to children was “eating the rainbow,” a method of adding various colors of food throughout the day. From blackberries to peppers or tomatoes and bananas, there are many options out there for people to try.
She also suggested talking with registered dietitians, found at many local grocery stores. They often will know what local foods are available and how it can fit into a meal plan.