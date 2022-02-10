American Heart Association promotes foods for February

For many, Valentine’s Day is a day of love, flowers and candy hearts. While planning that romantic dinner with your partner, there are ways to keep it heart healthy as well.

February is American Heart Month, when the American Heart Association looks to spread the word about heart health. Cathy Lewis, communications specialist with the AHA, said there are simple ways to have a great dinner and stay healthy.

One suggestion she had was to simply slow down and enjoy the meal, rather than eating a lot in one sitting. Eating slower will allow your body to recognize it is full sooner, so people don’t overeat.

“Slow down so your brain can keep up with your stomach,” Lewis said. “Put your fork down between bites and focus on the flavor.”

Another factor to keep in mind is the kinds of food being eaten. She said eating healthier doesn’t necessarily mean dieting or cutting out foods completely, but simply eating different kinds of foods in addition to a normal meal.

“Think lean when it comes to protein,” Lewis said, suggesting people add proteins such as nuts and legumes to their diet along-side meat. “Eating right doesn’t have to be hard or require you to give up all of the foods you love.”

The normal food suggestions are there as well, such as fruits and vegetables along with skinless poultry and leaner cuts of meat. Limiting the sugary drinks, saturated fats and cholesterol, as well as looking at less fatty food products will also improve heart health.