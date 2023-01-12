Campfire Queso

1 lb. 90% lean ground beef, ground turkey or chicken may be substituted
1/2 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped
1/2 C. yellow onion, peeled and chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeds and ribs removed and diced (optional)
12 oz. Mexican blend cheese, shredded (a mixture of cheddar and queso quesadilla)
1 T. corn starch
2 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. chili powder
People are also reading…
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1 10-oz. can diced tomatoes with green chilies
1 8-oz. block low-fat cream cheese, or fat level of choice cut into cubes
1/2 C. low-fat plain Greek yogurt, or fat level of choice
1 C. 2% reduced-fat milk
1/2 C. cilantro, fresh leaves chopped and loosely packed
Tortilla chips, for serving
Combine ground beef, bell pepper (and jalapeno if using) and onion in a skillet over high heat and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the beef is browned and the vegetables are soft. Drain fat from the beef and set aside. In a large bowl, combine shredded cheese, cornstarch, cumin, salt, chili powder and smoked paprika and toss until the cornstarch and spices are evenly distributed.
In an 8x10-inch disposable foil pan, arrange ground beef mixture, shredded cheese mixture, canned tomato with green chilies, cream cheese and Greek yogurt. Wrap pan tightly with heavy-duty foil and store in refrigerator until ready to cook. To cook queso dip, preheat a gas or charcoal grill to 250 to 300° (low to medium). If using charcoal, arrange coals so that queso dip can cook over indirect heat. Place foil pan on grill, over indirect heat, and grill for 15 minutes with the grill lid closed.
After 15 minutes, carefully open the foil wrapping and stir the cheese mixture. Add about a half cup of milk and continue stirring until smooth. Close lid and continue cooking the queso dip for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the dip is completely melted and smooth. Add remaining milk, as needed, to achieve a smooth consistency. Use potholders to carefully transfer foil pan from the grill and remove the foil wrapping. Garnish queso dip with fresh cilantro and serve with tortilla chips.