Mexican Casserole

1 lb. ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 T. salt
1/4 T. pepper
1 can enchilada sauce
1 can cream of mushroom soup
½ soup can of milk
1 can chopped green chilis
1 1/2 C. grated cheddar cheese
8 corn taco shells or more (may substitute Doritos for taco shells)
Fry together meat and onion till pink disappears from meat. Drain. May add half pack taco seasoning.
Add enchilada sauce mix, soup, milk, green chilis, salt and pepper to meat in pan and mix together. Layer the casserole dish: first layer tortillas, then a layer of meat mixture, then cheese, Repeat step till all ingredients are used. Cheese should be the last layer. Can refrigerate all day or overnight. Bake at 350° for one hour.