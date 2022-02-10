Slow-Cooker Tangy Tomato Brisket

15 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato sauce
1/4 C. apple cider vinegar
1 T. no-calorie sweetener, granulated
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper for spice, optional
1 small white onion (finely diced)
1 lb. sirloin beef roast or steaks, all visible fat discarded
In slow cooker, combine tomato sauce, vinegar, no-calorie sweetener, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt, cayenne (if desired), and onion. Stir gently. Add sirloin, making sure it is submerged in the barbecue sauce mixture. Cook on low setting for 8 hours.
Slice and serve with a drizzle of the sauce.