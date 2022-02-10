 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slow-Cooker Tangy Tomato Brisket

Photo courtesy American Heart Association

15 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato sauce

1/4 C. apple cider vinegar

1 T. no-calorie sweetener, granulated

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper for spice, optional

1 small white onion (finely diced)

1 lb. sirloin beef roast or steaks, all visible fat discarded

In slow cooker, combine tomato sauce, vinegar, no-calorie sweetener, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt, cayenne (if desired), and onion. Stir gently. Add sirloin, making sure it is submerged in the barbecue sauce mixture. Cook on low setting for 8 hours.

Slice and serve with a drizzle of the sauce.

