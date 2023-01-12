Cheese Choices: Dairy product can provide versatility in cooking:

Chad Galer is known as cheese guy, and it’s a product he’s passionate about promoting.

Galer serves as vice president of product research and food safety with DMI, the checkoff wing of the U.S. dairy industry.

“Cheese is something made of 3 or 4 simple ingredients, yet you get this wonderful, meltable product,” he says.

Over 4 billion pounds of cheese is produced annually in the U.S.

Galer points to the versatility of the product as well as its many different tastes as the key to cheese’s popularity. He says cheddar and mozzarella area the most popular flavors among consumers, adding the many flavors offer something for everyone.

Galer says cheese is a good source of protein, calcium and phosphorus.

“From a nutritional standpoint, we are finding that cheese helps you meet dietary recommendations, and evidence is starting to build that cheese does not contribute to any sort of cardio risk,” he says.

Galer adds that the U.S. cheese industry continues to grow, and says U.S. cheese makers are becoming bigger players on the world stage.