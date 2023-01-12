 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheese Choices: Dairy product can provide versatility in cooking:

Cheddar cheese block
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Chad Galer is known as cheese guy, and it’s a product he’s passionate about promoting.

Galer serves as vice president of product research and food safety with DMI, the checkoff wing of the U.S. dairy industry.

“Cheese is something made of 3 or 4 simple ingredients, yet you get this wonderful, meltable product,” he says.

People are also reading…

Over 4 billion pounds of cheese is produced annually in the U.S.

Galer points to the versatility of the product as well as its many different tastes as the key to cheese’s popularity. He says cheddar and mozzarella area the most popular flavors among consumers, adding the many flavors offer something for everyone.

Galer says cheese is a good source of protein, calcium and phosphorus.

“From a nutritional standpoint, we are finding that cheese helps you meet dietary recommendations, and evidence is starting to build that cheese does not contribute to any sort of cardio risk,” he says.

Galer adds that the U.S. cheese industry continues to grow, and says U.S. cheese makers are becoming bigger players on the world stage.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff DeYoung is editor and livestock editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

Related to this story

Campfire Queso

Campfire Queso

1 lb. 90% lean ground beef, ground turkey or chicken may be substituted

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News