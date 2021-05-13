Mom’s Salad Dressing May 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1 C. sugar1/2 C. oil1/2 C. water1/2 C. white vinegar1/2 tsp. saltMix and serve. CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recipes Cooking appeals to a former music teacher’s creative side 1 hr ago MACEDONIA, Iowa — Carol Forristall grew up listening to the sound of music on her family’s southwest Iowa farm.