Roasted Tomato Salsa

4 Roma tomatoes (Italian tomato), cored and quartered
1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped
1 yellow onion, peeled and chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeds and ribs removed
1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
3 garlic cloves, peeled
2 tsp. cumin
2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. chili powder
1/2 C. cilantro, leaves
1 lime, freshly squeezed
1/2 C. crumbled queso fresco, divided
Arrange tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, jalapeno, chipotle pepper and garlic cloves in the air fryer basket. Sprinkle cumin, salt and chili powder over vegetables. Close air fryer and cook at 400° F for 20 minutes, periodically shaking the basket to ensure even roasting. Allow vegetables to cool for 10 minutes before transferring them to the bowl of a food processor. Add cilantro and lime juice and process the vegetables until they reach your desired salsa consistency (about 30 seconds). Adjust seasoning with salt as needed.
Transfer salsa to an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight. Just before serving, stir 1/3 cup of queso fresco into salsa mixture. Garnish the top of the salsa with the remaining queso fresco and, if desired, some chopped fresh cilantro. Serve immediately.