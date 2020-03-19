GRAVITY, Iowa — Lynn Stamps grew up on a farm near Corning, and says she could not imagine living anywhere else but the country.
“I love it. It’s so beautiful and peaceful,” she says. “We enjoy our cattle and other animals. It’s the best place to live.”
She and her husband Phil live near here in Taylor County. They operate a small cow/calf herd and grow hay. She works full-time as community relations manager for Eiler Place in Clarinda, an assisted living facility. Phil works for AKS Precision Ball Company in Clarinda.
“We both work off the farm, so it’s nice to be able to come home and relax,” Stamps says.
She has two grown daughters, Kandice Schouten and Kayla Kimpson. Her youngest daughter, Kynlee Kimpson, is an 8th grader and attends school in Bedford.
Phil has two grown daughters, Sabrina Przybysz and Shenia Kramer.
They also have two grandchildren, Ryott and Rebel Schouten, ages 4 and 10 months.
Stamps’ parents, Marvin and Erma Fuller, farmed in Adams County. The youngest of three children, Stamps says she has always enjoyed cooking, adding she learned from the best.
“Mom made that classic farm comfort food — fried chicken, mashed potatoes, things like that,” she says. “I think that’s pretty much what you had on most farms back then.”
While she also enjoys making the classics, Stamps says she is always looking for new recipes, often scanning magazines and cookbooks for something to try.
“The kids are all home every other weekend, and I love to cook for them when we get together,” she says. “I want them to walk out of here happy and full.”
Some of their favorites include beef and noodles as well as fried chicken.
“I don’t like frying chicken as much as Mom did, but they love it,” Stamps says.
She says while working full-time and the farm chores keep them busy, the family always makes time for each other.
“We like to go fishing, ride the 4-wheelers, things like that,” Stamps says. “We also play KynleeBall, which is a form of softball. We made it up when Kynlee was little.”
They also enjoy attending Kynlee’s activities, which include volleyball, track, softball and 4-H.
“We do keep pretty busy, but we like it,” Stamps says. “I like to be able to come home to this place. It’s a great place to raise a family.”