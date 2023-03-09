It has been a staple in movie theaters for years, as well as a popular Thanksgiving tradition, but popcorn has become much more versatile over the years.

Sioux City, Iowa’s Tracy Boever, who serves as vice chair of the Popcorn Board, said the most impressive thing to her about popcorn is how popular it remains while staying a healthy treat.

“Popcorn is a whole grain that is 100% unprocessed with no additional additives, hidden ingredients or GMOs,” Boever said. “Popcorn can still be healthy with butter and salt, but in moderation. A light drizzle of butter and light sprinkling of salt can work in most diets, but you can’t overdo either of those ingredients.”

The typically Midwestern-grown grain is planted in spring or early summer and takes similar maintenance as a conventional corn crop. Boever said for those planting it in their fields or backyards, it needs significant moisture and don’t plant it near sweet corn, as the pollen could reduce the quality of your sweet corn.

“Plant popcorn when all danger of frost has passed and the soil is warm,” she said. “Popcorn needs full sun and rich, well-drained soil. Choose a location with access to irrigation because, just like other corn plants, popcorn plants require plenty of water during the growing season.”

She said for those planting in their fields it will require nitrogen applications, suggesting a side dress application of 1/2 pound per 100 feet when the plant is 6 inches tall and another 1/4 pound when the plants are knee high or forming silk.

The crop matures roughly 100 days after planting, with each ear producing one serving of popcorn.

“Let the popcorn ears remain on the stalks until the husks are dry,” she said. “Harvest the ears when the husks are brown and the kernels are hard and shiny.”