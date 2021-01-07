Painting, recipe experiments keep cook busy during 2020

CARSON, Iowa — Darlene Von Weihe began dating her husband Marlyn in high school, and after graduation, they both attended Iowa State University.

“I grew up on a farm near Macedonia, but I really liked doing creative things so I wasn’t very much interesting in cooking,” she says. “So initially, I had an applied art major at Iowa State. But when it became apparent I would be returning to the farm in southwest Iowa, I decided elementary education was a better path.”

After receiving her master’s degree, Darlene became an elementary counselor for the Loess Hills Area Education Agency (now Green Hills AEA). She retired in 2008.

The couple recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. They raised two sons on their Pottawattamie County farm — Mark and Daniel.

Marlyn retired five years ago and his brother handled the farming chores. This year, they started renting their farm ground to a neighbor.

Darlene says she did learn some about cooking from her mother, but adds a lot of what she does has been learned through trial and error.

“We were always trying different things when the boys were growing up,” she says. “I’m always looking for recipes in magazines, and then I would experiment with those, too. And of course I have a lot of family recipes as well.”

The family raised hogs and cattle, so there was always plenty of beef and pork. Dishes like chili, Maid-Rites and pork chops on the grill were among the family favorites.

“We are always willing to try just about anything,” Darlene says. “Marlyn has always been very good about that.”