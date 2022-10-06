 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban-Sandwich
Photo courtesy National Pork Board

1 oz. ham (sliced thinly)

1 oz. cooked pork roast (sliced thinly, or pulled pork)

1 slice Swiss cheese

1 tsp. mustard

1 dill pickle (or bread & butter pickle, sliced)

1 Cuban roll (or submarine rolls)

For each sandwich, split roll in half lengthwise; spread roll halves with mustard.

Layer sandwich with roast pork, Swiss cheese and ham; add sliced pickles and close sandwich.

Lightly butter outside surface of roll and grill on a hot griddle until lightly toasted and cheese is melted. Or place buttered sandwich on baking pan in 400° oven for 8-10 minutes, until lightly toasted.

