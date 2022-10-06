Cuban-Sandwich

1 oz. ham (sliced thinly)
1 oz. cooked pork roast (sliced thinly, or pulled pork)
1 slice Swiss cheese
1 tsp. mustard
People are also reading…
1 dill pickle (or bread & butter pickle, sliced)
1 Cuban roll (or submarine rolls)
For each sandwich, split roll in half lengthwise; spread roll halves with mustard.
Layer sandwich with roast pork, Swiss cheese and ham; add sliced pickles and close sandwich.
Lightly butter outside surface of roll and grill on a hot griddle until lightly toasted and cheese is melted. Or place buttered sandwich on baking pan in 400° oven for 8-10 minutes, until lightly toasted.