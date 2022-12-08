Ham and Spaghetti Alfredo

1/2 lb. ham (cut into ½-inch cubes)
8 oz. spaghetti
2 C. broccoli florets
10 oz. light alfredo sauce
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/4 C. Parmesan cheese (grated)
Cook spaghetti in a 5-quart saucepan according to the package directions. Add the broccoli florets 2 minutes before spaghetti is al dente. Drain and keep warm.
Add the ham, alfredo sauce and pepper flakes to the pan and heat over medium heat until warmed, about 1 minute. Return the spaghetti and broccoli to the pan and toss to mix. Spoon onto individual serving plates. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and freshly grated pepper. Makes 4 servings.