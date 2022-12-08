 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ham and Spaghetti Alfredo

Photo courtesy National Pork Board

1/2 lb. ham (cut into ½-inch cubes)

8 oz. spaghetti

2 C. broccoli florets

10 oz. light alfredo sauce

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 C. Parmesan cheese (grated)

Cook spaghetti in a 5-quart saucepan according to the package directions. Add the broccoli florets 2 minutes before spaghetti is al dente. Drain and keep warm.

Add the ham, alfredo sauce and pepper flakes to the pan and heat over medium heat until warmed, about 1 minute. Return the spaghetti and broccoli to the pan and toss to mix. Spoon onto individual serving plates. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and freshly grated pepper. Makes 4 servings.

