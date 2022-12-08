Ham with Brown Sugar & Thyme Glaze

8 lb. fully-cooked bone-in ham
1 C. brown sugar
2 T. whole grain mustard
1/2 orange
1/4 C. fresh orange juice
2 tsp. fresh thyme
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
Arrange the oven rack to its lowest position and heat oven to 320°. Use a sharp knife to score the ham in a diamond pattern. Place the ham flat side down on a rack set in a roasting pan and loosely cover with tin foil. Place in the oven for 2 hours.
Meanwhile, make the glaze by adding the brown sugar, mustard, orange, orange juice, thyme, pepper and cloves to a small pot set over medium heat. Cook until the brown sugar dissolves and then lower the heat to medium-low and cook for 5 minutes so the flavors can develop. Remove from the heat and set aside.
After two hours, remove ham from the oven. Use a basting or pastry brush to paint the brown sugar glaze all over the ham, making sure to get in-between the diamond patterns. Place the ham back in the oven, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Repeat this process and bake for another 20 minutes. The ham is heated through when the internal temperature reaches 140°. The glaze will form a crust on the ham and get nice and sticky.
Makes 8 servings.