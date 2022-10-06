 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Perfect Pulled Pork

Photo courtesy National Pork Board

5 lb. boneless blade pork roast

1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. cayenne

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. salt

1 C. water

Sandwich buns

Combine all the seasonings in a small bowl and rub evenly over roast. Place meat in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add water. Cover and cook on LOW for 6-8 hours or HIGH for 4-5 hours or until pork is very tender.

Remove pork to a large cutting board or platter and let rest for 10-15 minutes. Pull, slice or chop to serve. Serve in buns with barbecue sauce.

