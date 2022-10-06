Perfect Pulled Pork

5 lb. boneless blade pork roast
1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. cayenne
1 tsp. dried thyme
People are also reading…
1 tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. salt
1 C. water
Sandwich buns
Combine all the seasonings in a small bowl and rub evenly over roast. Place meat in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add water. Cover and cook on LOW for 6-8 hours or HIGH for 4-5 hours or until pork is very tender.
Remove pork to a large cutting board or platter and let rest for 10-15 minutes. Pull, slice or chop to serve. Serve in buns with barbecue sauce.