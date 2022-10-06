Pork Taco Rice Casserole

1 lb. 80% lean ground pork
1 T. taco seasoning
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 box Spanish rice mix
2 T. butter
2 C. water
10 oz. diced tomatoes and green chilies (undrained)
2 C. sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)
Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, begin browning pork. Add taco seasoning and garlic powder to pork and stir to combine.
In another large skillet, toast the rice in butter until it is browned and fragrant. Add water and, instead of the can of diced tomatoes the box calls for, add can of diced tomatoes and chiles to rice mix. Allow the rice to come to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to a simmer.
When pork is cooked through (160°), stir into rice and continue to simmer until rice is tender, about 15 minutes.
Divide rice mixture between two 1½-quart casserole dishes or one 9x13-inch baking dish.
Cover casserole(s) with shredded cheese. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until cheese is browned and the casserole is bubbly. Serve with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives and corn bread.