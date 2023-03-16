1.5 lbs. new potatoes, halved or quartered (about 1-inch pieces)
2 T. olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
6 large eggs
1 C. arugula
Sliced scallions (optional) for garnish
For vinaigrette:
1 T. red wine vinegar
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 T. chopped fresh dill
1 T. chopped fresh parsley
3 T. olive oil
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, add potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper and toss to coat. Pour potatoes onto baking sheets and spread potatoes out evenly so there is space in-between. Roast potatoes until browned and crispy, about 30-40 minutes, flipping them over twice during baking.
While the potatoes are roasting, fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low or medium- low and gently add eggs to the pot. Let eggs cook at a low boil for 6½ minutes. Remove eggs from the pot and place them into an ice bath.
Once eggs are cool, remove them from ice bath, peel them, and slice into quarters.
In a large bowl, add roasted potatoes, arugula and eggs. Add vinaigrette and toss to evenly coat. Garnish with sliced scallions if desired.
Salad is best served warm or at room temperature.
In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard, dill, parsley, salt and pepper. While whisking, slowly add olive oil. Toss with potato salad.