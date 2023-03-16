7 hardboiled eggs, chilled
3 T. light mayonnaise
2 T. Buffalo wing sauce
1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
2 T. crumble blue cheese, optional
1 T. chopped chives
Cut eggs in half, set the whites aside and put the yolks in a small bowl. Add mayonnaise, Buffalo wing sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper to yolks. Mash well with a fork.
Add a small spoonful of the mixture to each of the egg whites or place all ingredients in a 1-quart resealable freezer bag and mash together with fingers. Cut off one end of the bag and squirt filling into each of the egg whites.
Top with blue cheese, if using. Sprinkle with chives. Refrigerate until ready to serve.