Instant Pot Lemon-Pepper Chicken

1, 5.5-6 lb. whole chicken
2 T. lemon pepper seasoning
1 tsp. kosher salt
2 fresh lemons, cut into thin wedges
2 C. water
Pat entire chicken dry with paper towels. Combine lemon pepper and kosher salt in a small bowl. Place chicken breast side up and gently lift up skin on top of breast. Using your hands, season both breasts underneath the skin with ¼ of the salt mixture. Use the rest of the seasoning to evenly coat the skin of both sides of the chicken. Stuff the cavity of the chicken with fresh lemon wedges.
Place water in the bottom of the Instant Pot; place steam rack on top making sure that water level does not exceed or touch the top of the rack. Lay chicken on top of rack. Seal lid and pressure cook on High for 35 minutes.
Once chicken has finished cooking (165° in thickest part of breast and 180° in thighs), release the valve and allow steam to escape. Once steam has escaped and pressure has released, carefully remove the lid.