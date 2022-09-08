Pizza-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

2, 10-oz. boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 1/2 T. olive oil
1, 2.76-oz. package pepperoni
1 C. pizza sauce
Breadcrumbs, for topping
Preheat oven to 375°. Pat chicken breasts dry with paper towels. Cut each breast diagonally in half. Sear chicken in olive oil 3 to 4 minutes or until lightly golden, turning halfway through. Drain on paper towels.
Cut three slits in the top of each chicken piece, cutting to, but not through, the bottom. Cut each slice of pepperoni and cheese into four pieces. Tuck two pieces each of pepperoni and cheese into each slit.
Spread pizza sauce in the bottom of an 11x8-inch baking dish. Place chicken breasts on top. Cover with foil. Bake at 375° for 25 to 30 minutes or until chicken is 165°. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs.