Beef & Vegetable Soup

1 T. vegetable oil
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 medium onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1, 14.5 oz. can low-sodium beef broth
1, 14.5 oz. can sliced carrots, drained
1, 14.5 oz. can no salt added cut green beans
1, 14.5 oz. can no salt added stewed tomatoes
1 tsp. dried basil
1 C. cooked egg noodles
In 4-quart saucepan over medium- high heat, cook ground beef in hot oil until well browned on all sides, stirring frequently.
With slotted spoon, remove beef to bowl. In drippings remaining in saucepan over medium heat, cook onion and garlic until tender-crisp.
Add beef broth, carrots, green beans, stewed tomatoes, basil and ground beef; over high heat, heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Stir in cooked egg noodles.