Apple Dumplings

For crust:

2 C. flour

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 C. shortening

1/2 C. milk

4 apples, peeled and sliced

Mix ingredients well. Divide into eight portions. Roll each portion into an 8-inch square. Place half of a peeled and sliced apple in each square. Pull corners to center and seal. Place in 9x13-inch pan.

For sauce:

2 C. sugar

2 C. water

1 stick margarine

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

Boil all ingredients in a saucepan. Pour over dumplings. Bake 35 minutes at 375°. May make ahead and freeze.

