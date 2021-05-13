Apple Dumplings

For crust:
2 C. flour
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 C. shortening
1/2 C. milk
4 apples, peeled and sliced
Mix ingredients well. Divide into eight portions. Roll each portion into an 8-inch square. Place half of a peeled and sliced apple in each square. Pull corners to center and seal. Place in 9x13-inch pan.
For sauce:
2 C. sugar
2 C. water
1 stick margarine
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
Boil all ingredients in a saucepan. Pour over dumplings. Bake 35 minutes at 375°. May make ahead and freeze.