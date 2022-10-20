Bee Cookies with Honey

2 1/2 C. all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
3/4 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 C. honey sugar
1 C. butter
¼ C. honey
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Add the sugar, honey and butter into a large mixing bowl. Mix for 2 minutes until it lightens in color and becomes smooth. Scrape down the bowl. Add the eggs and mix until well combined. Scrape down and add flour and baking powder.
Place half of the dough on top of a large piece of baking paper. Then place another large piece of baking paper on top. Use a rolling pin to roll out, then transfer into the fridge for one hour. Preheat oven to 340°. Use a square cookie cutter to cut out 24 cookie shapes. Then use the same cutter to cut the cookie into an octagon. Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for 12 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool.
For pastry cream topping:
1 C. milk
2 T. honey
Pinch salt
4 T. cornstarch
1 T. vanilla bean paste
3 large egg yolks
3 T. unsalted butter, softened
1 C. whipped cream
Whisk corn starch, salt and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Add egg yolks and about 3 T. of milk and whisk until well combined. Add the remaining milk and honey and whisk.
Microwave for 3 minutes, whisking every minute until the mixture thickens.
Add the vanilla bean paste and butter and whisk to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to set for four hours or overnight.
Use a hand mixer to whip up until smooth. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a small round tip.
Pipe a ring of pastry cream around each cookie, then use a piping bag fitted with a small star tip and filled with whipped cream to pipe on inside of that.
Cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to three days.