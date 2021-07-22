Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies

1 C. butter
1 C. butter-flavored Crisco
2 C. brown sugar
2 small pkg. instant vanilla pudding
4 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
4 1/2 C. flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1 (12 oz.) pkg. chocolate chips
Cream the butter, Crisco, brown sugar and dry pudding mix until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until smooth. Gradually add the flour and baking soda and chocolate chips until combined.
Drop by well-rounded teaspoonfuls onto a greased or parchment-covered cookie sheet. Bake in a 375° oven for 8-10 minutes. This makes about six dozen cookies.
These cookies freeze well. If you like butterscotch, you can use butterscotch pudding and butterscotch chips or you can combine one each of the vanilla and butterscotch puddings and some of each kind of chips.