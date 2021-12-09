 Skip to main content
Grandma’s Christmas Cookies

Photo by Jeff DeYoung

1 C. lard 

1 1/2 C. sugar

1 T. vanilla

1/2 C. cold coffee

1/2 C. dark corn syrup

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

5 C. flour

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. ground allspice

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

In small bowl combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cloves, allspice and cinnamon. In large bowl of stand mixer, cream lard, sugar and vanilla together; add coffee and corn syrup. Gradually add flour mixture until just combined. Wrap into a log of plastic wrap; refrigerate 30 minutes before rolling out.

On lightly floured surface, with flour-dusted rolling pin, work with small sections of dough. Roll out to slightly less than 1/4-inch thick and cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters. Bake at 350° for 7 1/2 minutes, or until slightly browned on edges, on parchment or silicone baking sheet lined cookie sheet. Cool 1-2 minutes before transferring to wire racks. When completely cooled, frost.

For frosting:

2 egg whites, beaten

4 C. powdered sugar

2 T. water

1 tsp. vanilla

Beat all ingredients together and spread on cooled cookies. Work quickly, decorating with sprinkles one at a time, as frosting hardens quickly.

