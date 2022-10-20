 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kolaches

Kolaches

15 oz. can evaporated milk

1/2 C. water

1/4 C. instant potatoes

2 pkgs. active dry yeast

1/4 C. warm water

4 eggs

3/4 C. oil

1/2 C. granulated sugar

People are also reading…

1 tsp. salt

4 1/2 C. all-purpose flour

Warm milk, add 1/2 C. water and pour over instant potatoes. Dissolve yeast in 1/4 C. warm water and add to mixture. Add eggs, oil, sugar, salt and flour. Turn out onto lightly floured surface and knead 2 minutes. Place in large greased bowl, turning to grease surface. Cover, let dough rise until doubled.

Form into 1-inch balls. Place on 11x17-inch jelly roll pan, let double. Make indentation in center, add cherry filling. Let dough rise 30 minutes. Bake at 425° for 8 minutes.

For filling:

6 oz. package cherries

1/2 tsp. vanilla

2 T. all-purpose flour

1 C. granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. almond extract

In saucepan, combine all ingredients. Heat until boiling and thick. Top pastry.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News