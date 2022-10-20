15 oz. can evaporated milk
1/2 C. water
1/4 C. instant potatoes
2 pkgs. active dry yeast
1/4 C. warm water
4 eggs
3/4 C. oil
1/2 C. granulated sugar
1 tsp. salt
4 1/2 C. all-purpose flour
Warm milk, add 1/2 C. water and pour over instant potatoes. Dissolve yeast in 1/4 C. warm water and add to mixture. Add eggs, oil, sugar, salt and flour. Turn out onto lightly floured surface and knead 2 minutes. Place in large greased bowl, turning to grease surface. Cover, let dough rise until doubled.
Form into 1-inch balls. Place on 11x17-inch jelly roll pan, let double. Make indentation in center, add cherry filling. Let dough rise 30 minutes. Bake at 425° for 8 minutes.
For filling:
6 oz. package cherries
1/2 tsp. vanilla
2 T. all-purpose flour
1 C. granulated sugar
1/2 tsp. almond extract
In saucepan, combine all ingredients. Heat until boiling and thick. Top pastry.