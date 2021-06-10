Oreo Dessert

1 pkg. Oreo cookies
6 T. butter
1 large box instant chocolate pudding
2 1/2 C. milk
8 oz. cream cheese
1 C. powdered sugar
1, 10-12 oz. pkg. Cool Whip
Crush Oreo cookies in blender. Save ½ C. of cookie crumbs for topping. Melt butter and mix in with the rest of the cookie crumbs. Press into 9x13-inch pan and chill.
Mix large box of instant chocolate pudding and milk. Beat well and chill. Mix cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Fold in half of the Cool Whip. Spread over the pressed cookie crust.
Add the chocolate pudding as the next layer. Final layer is the remaining Cool Whip. Top with reserved cookies crumbs. Chill well and serve.