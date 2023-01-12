Cheesy Green Bean Casserole

4 strips bacon, diced
1 medium white onion, diced
2 T. all-purpose flour
1/2 C. 2% reduced-fat milk, or fat level of choice
1 C. low-fat plain yogurt, or fat level of choice
1 C. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 tsp. salt
People are also reading…
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 lb. green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half
1/2 C. panko bread crumbs
1/2 C. Parmesan cheese, grated
1 T. butter, melted
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan with butter and set aside. In a medium skillet set over medium heat, add the bacon. Cook, stirring often, until the fat has rendered and the bacon is crisp. Add the onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes.
Sprinkle the flour over the bacon mixture until combined. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually stir in the milk, then add the Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup of the shredded cheddar cheese. Stir until the mixture has thickened to gravy consistency. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt generously. Add the green beans and cook until tender but still crisp and green, about 5 minutes. Drain immediately then shock in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Drain again and pat dry. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine panko bread crumbs, grated Parmesan and melted butter until panko is evenly coated in butter. Set aside.
In a large bowl combine the bacon mixture with the green beans, tossing to coat. Spread evenly in the prepared baking pan. Top with the remaining shredded cheddar cheese and the panko breadcrumb mixture. Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.