Analysts watch South American projections

With updates on exports, the previous season’s crop and international yields, the January USDA reports are known for causing excitement — both positive and negative — in the grain markets.

That was not the case in the 2022 reports, as this year’s mid-month figures were taken in fairly quietly by traders, catching few off guard. Traders had already factored in changes coming, and as Midland Research market analyst Jerry Gidel said, there weren’t many changes to find.

“I think people appreciated there wasn’t a big production change scenario,” Gidel said. “Corn went up on acreage increases and beans saw increased yield.”

Despite those increased domestic production numbers, the South American crop situation is helping support the price action in grain markets. Hot and dry weather has threatened some of the crop in various regions of Argentina and Brazil, and despite some forecasts for rain, it is likely too little, too late for some fields.

Any crop issues in that region would likely mean additional business for the United States.

“I wonder if (China) has faith that their crop is going to be coming from that part of the world,” Gidel said. “When things started looking a little shaky this time last year, the Chinese bought a bunch of corn from us and bought more in May when the (second-crop) corn was not in very good shape.”

While little action is happening in Midwest fields, the impacts of the upcoming crop season have already been priced in, Gidel said. High fertilizer prices may make for fewer corn acres in the U.S., while South American production issues may help support those additional soybean acres.