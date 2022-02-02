February markets set to impact insurance rates

Preparations for a new crop year have begun in earnest, and February marks an important moment for many farmers — the release of insurance rates.

Those rates can play a large role in forecasting what the upcoming season may hold, said Don Roose of U.S. Commodities in Des Moines.

“We are sitting at some good levels historically,” Roose said. “That means you can pick up your marketing pace.”

Roose said the short crop in South America is playing a large role in the current market outlook, particularly in soybeans. The March and May soybean futures contracts have been setting highs at nearly $15 toward the end of January, while the November contract is sitting at mid-$13 levels.

“The big thing we are looking at is how much of the short crop in South America is dialed in to the market,” Roose said. “We’ve dialed an awful lot of risk premium into the market. We are at risk management territory, it’s just a matter of what tools you use as we set crop insurance.”

Brazil was sitting at 11% harvested at the end of January, meaning there is plenty of room for adjustment to final crop numbers in the upcoming weeks. Those yields and the market’s reaction to them, along with questions about China’s purchasing amid these anticipated crop shortages, will be important factors to prices and setting insurance figures.

“On the Feb. 9 report, will the USDA slash South America’s crop like everyone else?” Roose said. “If they do, they could also send a signal of better exports on corn and soybeans.”