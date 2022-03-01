Markets will react quickly to Ukraine news

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the markets into turmoil. With every news report, the market reacts accordingly, and that is expected to continue, according to Price Futures Group analyst Jack Scoville.

“People have to be prepared for this increased volatility to continue,” Scoville said. “Plan for extremes and also trade smaller. It’s hard to pick a direction right now.”

As the conflict appears to worsen, markets have been rising due to concerns of crop supply out of the Black Sea region, particularly wheat. If the peace talks at the end of February had gone well, the markets could’ve reacted quickly to bring prices back down.

“That’s how the markets have been reacting, and there’s no reason to think that’s going to change,” Scoville said. “You never really know how things are going to go. I hate to say exactly what it’s going to be, but I would expect extreme volatility.”

In other global news, South America’s crop continues to deal with harsh, dry weather conditions, supporting prices as well. Scoville said there is still room for support if conditions continue to worsen in that region.

“I still think there’s potential for more risk down there,” Scoville said. “The weather is getting a little bit better, but we are still figuring out what the exact deal is right now. Losses have been getting bigger, so the crop is getting smaller.”

Domestically, the USDA held their annual Ag Outlook Forum Feb. 24-25, releasing their initial estimates on crop acreage for the 2022 growing season. Corn acres were lowered to 92 million acres, down 1.4 million from last year, while soybean acres saw an 800,000 acre increase to 88 million and wheat acres were pegged at 48 million.