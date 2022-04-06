The grain market isn’t quite sure what direction to go at the moment. It is jacked up on risk premiums and waiting for spring planting season. It is capable of going up or down, depending on the weather forecast and the news from overseas.

“It’s a hypersensitive market right now,” says Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines. “It is watching the world.”

Right now farmers in the United States are preparing for the planting season. Weather forecasts and soil conditions are important. But this is also planting season in Ukraine, and nobody really knows yet whether anything will be planted there.

In addition, little of last year’s crop is being moved through its port facilities, and there is concern some of those port facilities may have been seriously damaged in the fighting. Because 19% of the world’s corn and 13% of its wheat moves through those ports, that could obviously impact world grain markets.

In addition, April is pollination time for the second corn crop in Brazil.

Because of all those issues there is clearly a risk premium built into the grain market right now, Roose says. For farmers, that certainly can be a good thing. Prices are high and they could go even higher, depending on the weather in the United States and South America, as well as the war in Ukraine.

Of course, if the weather clears and the war ends prices could drop.

For farmers, this means there are marketing decisions to make on whether to market old crop and new crop grain now or whether to use market tools to market bushels while still leaving the door open to capturing future profits through the use of items such as windows contracts.